Robert Culton

BONNE TERRE – Robert Wesley Culton, 84, of Bonne Terre passed away Thursday, October, 17 2019. He was born March 8, 1935, to the late Edward and Lucy (Marshall) Culton.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; five brothers, Earl, Roy, Paul, Leman, and Donald; five sisters, Edith, Minnie, Pauline, Blanche, and Betty.

Robert is survived by one sister-in-law, Norma Jean; special companion, Sylvia Coleman; and his only child Robyn (Mrs. JD) Richardson; two granddaughters, Jasmine Richardson (Clay), and Laynie Richardson; three great-grandchildren, Harley, Serenity, and Jackson; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at CZ Boyer in Bonne Terre, on Monday with funeral following on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington.

