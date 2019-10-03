{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Dan McCord, 66, of Herculaneum, passed away October 2, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born October 16, 1952, in Bonne Terre, to Robert Eugene and Hilda Louise (Yarbrough) McCord. Dan was the past president of the Independent Electrical Contractors. He loved his family, great-grandson, and his dogs, Carma and Skooch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert McCord; and granddaughter, Taylor McCord.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Tammy McCord; grandson, Corey Daniel McCord – Flaherty and wife Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Castyn, and Tatum is on the way; mother, Hilda McCord; sister, Marion Bunch; niece, Robbin Scuras; and nephew, Jonathan Bunch.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon. Pastor Greg McCord will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adam Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

