PARK HILLS -- Robert Henderson, 62, of Park Hills, passed away August 8, 2018, at Mercy Jefferson in Crystal City. He was born September 27, 1955, in Wortham, to the late Robert T. and Iris (Wisdom) Henderson. Robert served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Candy Cowley; and one sister, Cathy Barton.

He is survived by his fiancé, Pamela Sue Henderson; children, Robert Lee Henderson, Terrie Foote, Teresa Henderson, Carl Henderson, Debbra Keith, Cindy Cowley, Tommy Cowley and their families; siblings, Stella Triplet, John, William, Rick, Jim, and Darin Henderson; granddaughter, Amanda Cowley and many grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Friday, August 10, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the Chapel, Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Scott Meeks officiating. Interment will be held at Big River Cemetery in Irondale with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

