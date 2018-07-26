Subscribe for 17¢ / day
coplin.jpg

VALLES MINES -- Robert “Bob” Hill, 59 of Valles Mines was born in Bonne Terre on November 22, 1958, to Della LaChance Hill and the Robert Hill. He departed this life in his home on July 25, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was an ex-ray technician for the Parkland Hospital and Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He loved fishing and looking for mushrooms.

Survived by: Wife – Bernadette Hill; Mother – Della (Marvin) House; Son – Joshua (Elizabeth) Hill; Step-children – Justina (Paul) Tyson, Steven (Ashley) Sides and Brandon (Becca) Sides; Half Brother – Steve Hill; Granddaughter – Gabrielle Hill; Step-Grandchildren – Ezra, Elias and Lilly Sides.

Visitation will be Friday, July 27, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel.

