SAVANNAH, Ga. – It is with heartbreak we announce the passing of our beloved father, Robert J. “Bob” Merritt, Sr.

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, our Dad passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Dad was born on October 16, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Effie (Goggins) Merritt. He graduated from Esther High School in 1950 and joined the Air Force immediately after.

In 1952, he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, where he married our Mom, Annie L. McKenzie. They spent the following 20 years traveling and adding three children to their lives and travels while Dad served our country.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1972, he was a successful businessman for many years. His business ventures included freight forwarding for S.S. Kresge, importing South African wines and several others.

Dad was an avid golfer from the time he learned to play while in the Air Force until he was 85 years old. He was a member of the Savannah Golf Club and has played courses in Scotland, Bermuda and loved the links at The Greenbrier. He enjoyed many years volunteering for the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Championship.