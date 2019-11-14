{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Robert J. Casey of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019, at his home. His wife, Jan Mahannah and Heart and Soul Hospice were at his side. He was born March 31, 1935, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to John Casey and Elizabeth (Panca) Casey and was 84.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jan Mahannah, his children, Robert A. Casey and wife Emily; Cynthia A. Zimmelman and husband, Rob; Kathleen E. Finnegan and husband Jim; Mary H. Miller and husband John; Colleen J. Wournell and husband Dean; adopted daughter Leticha Caswell, stepson, Frank Joe Moskus and wife Penny; his 14 talented grandchildren, and his many friends. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Casey Regan, father, John Casey, beloved brother, Mickey Casey, and Helen Casey, mother of his children.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or Special Olympics of Missouri, 711 West McCarty Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Casey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments