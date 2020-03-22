Robert ‘Joe’ Scoggins
FARMINGTON - Robert "Joe" Scoggins, of Farmington, passed away March 20 at the age of 69. Instate Monday from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 23
Visitation
Monday, March 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Mar 23
Funeral Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
