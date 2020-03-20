FARMINGTON – Robert “Joe” Scoggins of Farmington, passed away March 20, 2020, at his residence at the age of 69. He was born in Morrellton, Arkansas, on February 21, 1951, to the late Arlie and Myrtle (Hendrix) Scoggins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lorene Reece, Arlie “Bud” Scoggins, Rosie Simms, and Doris Scoggins.

Joe worked as a delivery driver for Amerigas. He was very social and never met a stranger. He was always happy with a smile on his face and eager and willing to help others. He enjoyed mowing, working on lawn mowers, deer hunting, camping and playing the lottery. Joe will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda (Nash) Scoggins, his children, Kristina (Clif) Bone of Farmington and Derek (Carrie) Scoggins of Farmington, grandchildren, Josh (Cindy Bridgeman) Scoggins, Lauren (Rodney) Reiter, Chloe Scoggins, Andrew Bone and Michael Bone, great grandchildren, Emrie Jane, Jensen Lee, Addie Bone, Mason Bone and Madilynn Bone, siblings, Mary Daugherty, Hazel Scoggins, James Scoggins, Sharon (Larry) George, Louis (Betty) Scoggins, and Beverly (Ronnie) Barnes, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

