FARMINGTON – Robert “Joe” Scoggins of Farmington, passed away March 20, 2020, at his residence at the age of 69. He was born in Morrellton, Arkansas, on February 21, 1951, to the late Arlie and Myrtle (Hendrix) Scoggins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lorene Reece, Arlie “Bud” Scoggins, Rosie Simms, and Doris Scoggins.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe worked as a delivery driver for Amerigas. He was very social and never met a stranger. He was always happy with a smile on his face and eager and willing to help others. He enjoyed mowing, working on lawn mowers, deer hunting, camping and playing the lottery. Joe will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda (Nash) Scoggins, his children, Kristina (Clif) Bone of Farmington and Derek (Carrie) Scoggins of Farmington, grandchildren, Josh (Cindy Bridgeman) Scoggins, Lauren (Rodney) Reiter, Chloe Scoggins, Andrew Bone and Michael Bone, great grandchildren, Emrie Jane, Jensen Lee, Addie Bone, Mason Bone and Madilynn Bone, siblings, Mary Daugherty, Hazel Scoggins, James Scoggins, Sharon (Larry) George, Louis (Betty) Scoggins, and Beverly (Ronnie) Barnes, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.