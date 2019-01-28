Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Robert Keith Bennett passed away January 26, 2019. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, December 15, 1926. Bob had a strong faith in Jesus Christ, and was an Elder at the Community Christian Church in Farmington. He was a master gardener, and loved working outdoors.

Bob is survived by his wife Virginia; sons, Ron, Randy (Cecilia), and Rick (Jas); and daughter, Rhonda Avery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Community Christian Church in Farmington from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis.

Robert Keith Bennett
