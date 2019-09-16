September 15, 2019, witnessed the passing of an incredible person. Kind at heart, gentle by appearance, yet as hard and tough a person as you could possibly hope to have in your life, to always have your back.
Robert “Bobby” L. Mell was born July 31, 1931, in Farmington, Missouri, to parents Marvin and Fern (Thomas) Mell. Third in a family of six children, he grew up on his family’s large dairy farm south of Farmington, served as class President, played a lot of football along the way, and graduated Farmington High School as a senior in 1949.
On September 15, 1951, he married his sweetheart, Reba Lois Allen. They spent 68 years of life together, with his passing on the very day of their 68th anniversary.
Robert and Reba proudly raised a family of four boys together. To his family, he would some days appear to be tough and stern. It was not due to a lack of love, but rather due to an overwhelming abundance of love. He built a family, he built a home, he built a business, and he built a life.
Bobby’s lifetime of building things was not only figurative, but it was also specifically the brick-and-mortar type of creation. In the early years after graduating high school, he worked a number of jobs until he happened to find himself in the bricklaying trade as a hod carrier. He was a quick learner, and it wasn’t many years until he decided to start his own successful bricklaying business, Mell Masonry Company. Over the years, with Bobby’s leadership, countless businesses, homes, and churches in the Farmington region were constructed by his company, brick by brick. Bobby extended the use of his knowledge of construction beyond the jobsite as well, serving for an extended period of time on the Appraisal Board of First State Community Bank, reviewing properties and assessing their worth.
The legacy Bobby leaves is physically enduring and visual to the community, and it is also filled with family and friends who will endeavor to carry onward the life and values that he held.
Bobby was a loyal friend, an avid golfer, and an enthusiastic card player. He could often be found having breakfast with his buddies and catching the day’s news at Plank Road Inn, and in more recent years, Steak n’ Shake. Later that day, one could find him riding in his golf cart hitting a little white ball around the links, or sitting around a pinochle table with his closest pals. Sundays found him reliably attending service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong active and supportive member.
Robert L. Mell is survived by his wife Reba, his sons Mike (and Sharon) Mell of Fredericktown, Terry (and Sandy) Mell of Farmington, Greg (and Caren) Mell of Farmington, and Dennis (and Ellen) Mell of St. Louis. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Survivors also include his sister, Dolores Cleve of Farmington, his brother, David Mell of Farmington, his sister-in-law, Helen Mell of Farmington, his brother-in-law Kenny Allen, and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Fern, his brother, Tommy (and wife Doris), his brothers, Marshall and Kenny, his brother-in-law, Melvin “Shorty” Cleve, his brother-in-law, Gene Allen (and wife Jean), his sister-in-law, Beverly McGuire (and husband Don), and his sister-in-law, Kim Allen.
We encapsulate Bobby’s character and conclude this tribute with an excerpt of a posting from Bobby’s youngest son:
As I’m sure my three older brothers will be quick to agree, I received the fruits of the labors of this great man. The reality is that we all must be grateful for our father. When I look at my brothers -- the three men dad formed when he was a young man himself, I feel nothing but pride. He thought that when things get hard you work harder, when people are in need you give kindness and help. He did almost everything without words -- by simple example.
I can only hope to achieve a small percentage of this man, and with that small piece I would celebrate.
In closing I will issue this caution to God. Don’t play cards with this guy. He will win and finish with a sheepish grin and a little twinkle in his eye.
Love you Dad! Hope to see you again.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, September 19 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 608 E. Columbia, Farmington. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Front Entrance Fund, 608 E. Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
