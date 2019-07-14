{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Robert Lewis Rickus Jr. was born July 7, 1947, to the late Robert L. Rickus and Bernice "Tooky" Barnhart Rickus. He departed this life on July 13, 2019, at the age of 72, at his residence in Farmington, Missouri.

Bob grew up in Farmington attending St. Paul Lutheran School and Farmington High School. After graduating, Bob received a basketball and cross-country scholarship to Arkansas State University. After two successful years at Arkansas State, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving his country honorably, Bob enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University where he received a B.S. in education.

Survivors include a lifelong girlfriend of over 30 years, Noy Shearin of Farmington; one daughter, Rhenda (Jesse) Cortor of Farmington; one grandson, Joshua Moore of Cape Girardeau; two sisters: Sandra (Robert) Pratte of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Beth Freeburg of Farmington; one nephew, Jason (Dawn) Pratte; and one niece, Maridee (Matt) Neilsen. Other loved ones include Jason (Lori) Shearin, Billy Shearin, Hopper and Tulia Shearin.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one nephew, Brandon Pratte, and one brother-in-law, Eric Freeburg.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

There will be a private service at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bismarck R-5 Athletic Department, P.O. Box 257, Bismarck, MO 63624 in honor of Coach Rickus. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Lewis Rickus Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments