Robert Lott

Robert William Lott
BONNE TERRE – Robert (Bob) William Lott of Bonne Terre passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Meadowbrook Residential Care in Pilot Knob, he was 93. Bob was born on June 19, 1926, in Sheridan, Wyoming, the only son of Grover Lott and Trilby Berteen (Livvix) Lott.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Isa (Green) Lott, of Meadowbrook; a son, Keith (and Juanita) Lott of Bonne Terre; a daughter, Susan (and Randy) Pribble of Ironton; a grandson, Bradley Lott (and special friend, Jennifer Williams) of Farmington; two granddaughters - Sarah Pribble (and special friend, Jesse Gage) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Rachel (and Vannak) Vong of Clinton, Washington; a great-granddaughter, Xochi Anchondo of Fort Worth, Texas; and a great-grandson, Ezra Gage, also of Fort Worth, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert G. Lott; and a grandson, Robert K. Lott. He grew up in Sheridan and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1944. Bob was an Eagle Scout, a deacon at First Christian Church in Bonne Terre, a Master Mason and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason (Shriner). He enjoyed woodworking, especially making furniture for his children and grandchildren, and he always had a big garden. Bob is a World War II and Korean War Veteran. After his discharge, he was employed as an attendant at Fort Mackenzie, a Veterans Administration hospital (now Sheridan Veterans Administration Medical Center). There he met a young nurse named Mary Green, who worked in the infirmary. They were married on July 2, 1952. After receiving his Geology degree from the University of Wyoming at Cheyenne, he worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Grants, New Mexico. He later worked at a Pfizer-owned quarry in Potosi, and he finished his career as a quarry supervisor for Valley Dolomite in Desloge.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to First Christian Church of Bonne Terre. Arrangements by C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home of Bonne Terre.
