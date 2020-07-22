Robert Morris
POPLAR BLUFF – Robert Lynn Morris passed away at Lake Harmony on July 21, 2020, at the age of 60. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

