Robert Lynn Morris

POPLAR BLUFF – Robert Lynn Morris, of Poplar Bluff and formerly of Farmington, passed away July 21, 2020, at Lake Harmony at the age of 60. He was born March 7, 1960, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Harry L. Morris and Charlotte Ann (Ciselle) Morris. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a niece Rebecca Morris.

Robert “Bob” enlisted in the Navy as a young adult where he proudly served from December of 1981 to January of 1985. Bob was a car restoration enthusiast and worked in automotive repair and restoration. He enjoyed leather working and arrow head hunting.

Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Morris; brothers, Tim (Julie) Morris and Jerry Morris; nieces, Kellsey Morris and Ainslee Morris.

A graveside service will be held at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.