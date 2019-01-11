Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Robert Pipkin, age 65, of Farmington passed away January 7, 2019. Instate Saturday, Jan 12 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary and cozeanfuneral.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Pipkin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments