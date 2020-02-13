Robert Rice Voss

DESLOGE – Robert Voss, 89, of Desloge, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home. ‘Bob,’ as family and friends knew him, was born on January 20, 1931, in Leadwood, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Pine Island during the Korean War. During his time in the navy, Bob was able to visit destinations across the Pacific, including Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

As a young man, Bob worked in his family’s dairy, but most of his career was in the mining industry, which both his grandfathers and his father had worked in. He was first hired by the St. Joe Lead Company in 1958 as a chemist in the industrial hygiene department, later became a safety inspector, and was eventually promoted to Director of Safety, ensuring the safety of countless miners working in Missouri’s lead mines. In 1979, four of the five safest underground metal mines in the United States were St. Joe mines overseen by Bob. He was a proud member of the Mine Inspector’s Institute and served as President of the organization from 1982 to 1983.