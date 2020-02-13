Robert Rice Voss
DESLOGE – Robert Voss, 89, of Desloge, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home. ‘Bob,’ as family and friends knew him, was born on January 20, 1931, in Leadwood, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Pine Island during the Korean War. During his time in the navy, Bob was able to visit destinations across the Pacific, including Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

As a young man, Bob worked in his family’s dairy, but most of his career was in the mining industry, which both his grandfathers and his father had worked in. He was first hired by the St. Joe Lead Company in 1958 as a chemist in the industrial hygiene department, later became a safety inspector, and was eventually promoted to Director of Safety, ensuring the safety of countless miners working in Missouri’s lead mines. In 1979, four of the five safest underground metal mines in the United States were St. Joe mines overseen by Bob. He was a proud member of the Mine Inspector’s Institute and served as President of the organization from 1982 to 1983.

Bob was curious, enjoyed tinkering in his garage workshop, and especially loved to read. He could often be found reading books of American history, and Harry Truman was a regular topic of conversation. He did not play an instrument, but he loved music, and a turn table playing Herb Alpert or Chet Atkins was a common feature of life.

Bob was loved by his family, and they loved him. Although his hearing faded over time, it did not dampen his wry sense of humor. His baritone voice and smile always brought joy to those around him, even if the jokes did not. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones at his family home on Bull Shoals Lake, a place many in his family called the “Happiness Hotel.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, F. S. and Blanche (Rice) Voss; sister, Elizabeth Ann (Voss) Neilson; husband George.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorna (Kohn) Voss; children, Laurie Brickey and husband Jack, Robert Kohn Voss and wife Cheri, Elizabeth Voss; six grandchildren, Ian Brickey, Fiona Brickey, Brendan Dittmer, Robert Rice Voss, Zachary Kohn Voss and Braden Lang Voss and wife Sara.

Arrangements are private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Memorials can be made to Barnes Jewish Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

