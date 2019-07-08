{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

FARMINGTON -- Robert John Saylor, 57, of Farmington passed away June 28, 2019. He was born October 28, 1961, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to the late Kenneth Joel “Sam” Saylor and Wilma Jo “Billie” (Covington) Saylor. Robert was also preceded in death by his brother, David Joseph Saylor.

Robert is survived by his nephew, David Ricardo Saylor of Spring, Texas.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Robert Saylor
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments