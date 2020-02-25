PARK HILLS -- Robert W. Carroll Sr. 87, of Farmington, formerly of Desloge, passed away February 23, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor. He was born November 25, 1932 in Hannibal, Missouri. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; a member of Campers on Missions; Mineral Area Rock and Gem Society; and Desloge Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David W. Carroll and Lula Belle (Shepard) Carroll; his wife of 39 years, Norma Jean (Williams) Carroll; and his wife of 25 years, Elinor Darlene (Millchard) Carroll; and son, Marvin Alan Carroll.

Robert is survived by four children, Robert “Bob” Carroll Jr. and wife Vickie of Desloge, Phillip Carroll and wife Tracy of Bonne Terre, Sharon Dowell of Columbia, and Toni Joel and husband Jeff of Georgia; grandchildren, Chris Carroll and wife Kristen, Keith Carroll and wife Rachel, Dr. Adam Carroll and wife Dr. Mandy Carroll, Lance Carroll and wife Ashley, Terah Washam and husband Stephen, Jake Holley and wife Sarah, Casey Holley and wife Katy, and Samantha Mason and husband Glenn; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Taylor and husband LeRoy, Many nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday February 28, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Bradford Laubinger officiating. Memorials may be made to Safe Harbour Hospice.

