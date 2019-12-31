{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Robert Shannon, 69, formerly of Park Hills, passed away December 28, 2019. He was born May 2, 1950, in Bonne Terre, to the late Burette and Irene (Sutton) Shannon.

He is survived by three children, Brent, Blake and Bridget Shannon; two grandchildren, Raelei Shannon and B.J. Savat; numerous aunts and uncles survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

