{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Robert Culton, 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. He was born on March 8, 1935, in Flat River to the late Edward and Lucy (Marshall) Culton.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, three stepsons, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments