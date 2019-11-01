{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Robert Meyer, age 75, of Bonne Terre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Farmington, Missouri. He was born August 12, 1944, to the late William H and Lois Alma (Jones) Meyer. He was member of First Christian Church of Bonne Terre and served in The United States Army.

Robert is survived by his ex-wife, Sandi Meyer; daughter, Andrea and husband John Carter; grandchildren, Evelyn and Leah Carter; sisters, Lois Meyer, and Mary and husband Leon Peterson; nieces and nephews, Tracy and Stan Fadler, Bill and Debbie Peterson, Eddie and Abby Peterson, Robyn and Kris Zettl; great-nieces and great-nephews, Quin and Jake Peterson and Joey Zettl.

There will be a memorial visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until service time of 10:30 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Memorials may be made to any animal shelter. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Meyer, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 9
Visitation
Saturday, November 9, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Nov 9
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 9, 2019
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments