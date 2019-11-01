BONNE TERRE -- Robert Meyer, age 75, of Bonne Terre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Farmington, Missouri. He was born August 12, 1944, to the late William H and Lois Alma (Jones) Meyer. He was member of First Christian Church of Bonne Terre and served in The United States Army.
Robert is survived by his ex-wife, Sandi Meyer; daughter, Andrea and husband John Carter; grandchildren, Evelyn and Leah Carter; sisters, Lois Meyer, and Mary and husband Leon Peterson; nieces and nephews, Tracy and Stan Fadler, Bill and Debbie Peterson, Eddie and Abby Peterson, Robyn and Kris Zettl; great-nieces and great-nephews, Quin and Jake Peterson and Joey Zettl.
There will be a memorial visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until service time of 10:30 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Memorials may be made to any animal shelter. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
