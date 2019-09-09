{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Bob Caples, 71, of French Village, passed away September 8, 2019. Bob was married to Cynthia Caples. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time of 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Load comments