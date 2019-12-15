{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE – Rodger V. Mai of Desloge passed away December 13, 2019, at SSM St. Clare in Fenton, Missouri, at the age of 72. He was born in Morley, Missouri, on October 15, 1947. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine (Daughtery) Hendricks.

Rodger graduated from high school in Las Vegas, Nevada. He proudly served in the United States Army stationed at Fort Sam Houston before going to Germany. Upon his discharge he returned to the Mineral Area in 1969 and in 1970 married Karen Walters. In 1975 he graduated from Mineral Area College. Rodger worked at various jobs in the area and for a time he owned and operated a custodial service. He was an active and faithful Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Farmington. For the past six years Rodger worked passionately as a family history missionary for the Church. He was also a Scoutmaster for 17 years in Farmington. He was a dependable and loving husband to his wife, Karen. Any project Rodger ever took on was one he was fully dedicated to.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Karen (Walters) Mai; a sister, Ginny Natvig; an adopted sister, Mary (Larry) Coram; nieces, nephews and extended family, Janie (Tom) Pezel, Donald (Linda) Walters and Preston Ray Meatte.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. under the direction of Bishop David Heeding at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Farmington. Interment, with military honors, will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the charity of donor’s choice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

