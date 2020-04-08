Rodney Harris
POTOSI – Rodney Lee Harris of Bismarck, Missouri, was born on March 2, 1954, in Spokane, Washington. He was a son to the late Earl Thomas Harris and the late Doris Jean (Key) Harris. Rodney passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones having reached sixty-six years of age.

Rodney will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his longtime companion, Janet Phegley; four children, Josh Harris and Sarah Bishop, Katie Harris, Kacie Harris, and Carrie Harris; two brothers, Michael (Sonja) Harris, and Patricia (Eddie) Mosier; six grandchildren, Gage Harris, Logan Harris, David Harris, Samuel Harris, Cash Baldwin, and Keaton Sadler; nieces and nephews, Todd and Matt Harris, Mindi Cole, and Ben Mosier. Also surviving are many dear extended family and friends.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doris Harris.

Viewing hours are private for immediate family only.

Funeral services to honor Rodney will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Bismarck with Pastor Matt Sheckles and Pastor Mike Harris officiating. This will be a drive-in, parking lot service only. Honoring Rodney by serving as his pallbearers will be Logan Harris, Gage Harris, Keaton Sadler, Eddie Mosier, Ben Mosier, Matt Harris, Jeff Sumpter, and Kenny Wakefield. Interment and final prayers will be held at IOOF Cemetery concluding the service. Rodney will receive full military honors presented by the United States Air Force and VFW Post 6947.

As we encourage the community to join the family in honoring the life of Mr. Harris, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines of our government and health officials regarding personal contact and attending gatherings. We know many will want to express their sympathy directly to the family, but all attendees shall remain in their vehicle the entire duration of the service. First Baptist Church of Bismarck facilities will not be open to public. DeClue Funeral Home is committed to helping families honor the lives of their loved ones, while keeping the safety and well-being of all residents, staff, and officials our priority. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time. We will continue to pray for our community and nation. May God Bless.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Shop with a Cop” in honor of Rodney L. Harris. These donations can be given at any First State Community Bank. All arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Rodney Harris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 11
Service
Saturday, April 11, 2020
11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Bismarck
1017 Spruce St.
BISMARCK, MO 63664
