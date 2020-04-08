Rodney Harris

As we encourage the community to join the family in honoring the life of Mr. Harris, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines of our government and health officials regarding personal contact and attending gatherings. We know many will want to express their sympathy directly to the family, but all attendees shall remain in their vehicle the entire duration of the service. First Baptist Church of Bismarck facilities will not be open to public. DeClue Funeral Home is committed to helping families honor the lives of their loved ones, while keeping the safety and well-being of all residents, staff, and officials our priority. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time. We will continue to pray for our community and nation. May God Bless.