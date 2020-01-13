{{featured_button_text}}
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Rodney Otis Weir, 63, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born March 13, 1956, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to Ronald Otis and Sue Snider Weir.

Rod was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He was retired from KBSI where he was a sales executive; He previously worked for Rust & Martin.

Rod loved playing golf, tennis, poker and other games. He was a phenomenal spades player. Rod loved the Missouri outdoors, especially, fishing and floating and enjoyed wine. He also cherished attending his kids' events when they were younger and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother, Sue (Charlie Ladd) Weir of Desloge, Missouri; one daughter, Hannah (John) Gandt of Columbia, Missouri; one son, Robert Weir of Cape Girardeau; one brother, Eric (Kim) Weir of Fenton, Missouri; one sister, Tonji (Ted) Siegel of Eureka, Missouri; two grandchildren, Rylie and Charlotte Gandt; and one brother-in-law, Kevin Worland of Omaha, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Otis Weir; and one sister, Glenna Worland.

The family will have a private memorial service. Memorial contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com. Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

