Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Sisto De La Garza

ST. ANN, Mo. -- Rodolfo “Rudy” Sisto De La Garza, Jr., 66, of St. Ann, Missouri, died unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, April 16, 1953, the son of the late Rodolfo Sr. and Anita De La Garza (nee Zamora).

Loving father and father-in-law of Alissa DeGonia (Dennis Wood), and Sidney (Josh) Sudmeyer. Loving grandfather of Colton Wood, and Kenzi Wood. Loving brother of Gloria Stinson, Viola Spencer, and Beth Whelehon. Loving uncle of six nieces and nephews. Loving great-uncle of six. Other family members and close family friends also survive.

Rudy grew up in Iowa and moved to Missouri as a young adult. For many years he lived in the St. Francois County area. Rudy worked with his father at the family run hardware store in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and at Plummers Hardware in Farmington, Missouri; he was also self-employed and will be remembered as a skilled carpenter. Rudy enjoyed drawing and was especially good at portraits.

Rudy will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

