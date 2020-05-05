Roger Allen Petty
DESLOGE – Roger Petty, 63, of Desloge, passed away May 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South. He was born August 14, 1956, in St. Louis, to the late Chester Petty and Glenda (Brotherton) Hughes. Roger was employed as an over the road truck driver for over 25 years. He enjoyed his family and loved having a good time. Roger chose to donate his organs and tissue upon his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, June Milsap and Sharon Sims.
Roger is survived by his wife, Johna (Connell) Petty; children, Denice McKinney, Michael Petty, Elisabeth Barrett and husband Paul, Chris Petty and wife Amber, Alicia Dettling and husband Chris, Kyle Petty and wife Heather; and sister, Ruth Creek. Roger was loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to the time of service at 6 p.m. Gary Petty will be officiating the service. Memorials may be directed to Mid America Transplant 1110 Highlands – Plaza Dr. East Suite 100 St. Louis, MO 63110 or https:/www.midamericatransplant.org/foundationonate-online. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.