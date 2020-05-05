× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Allen Petty

DESLOGE – Roger Petty, 63, of Desloge, passed away May 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South. He was born August 14, 1956, in St. Louis, to the late Chester Petty and Glenda (Brotherton) Hughes. Roger was employed as an over the road truck driver for over 25 years. He enjoyed his family and loved having a good time. Roger chose to donate his organs and tissue upon his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, June Milsap and Sharon Sims.

Roger is survived by his wife, Johna (Connell) Petty; children, Denice McKinney, Michael Petty, Elisabeth Barrett and husband Paul, Chris Petty and wife Amber, Alicia Dettling and husband Chris, Kyle Petty and wife Heather; and sister, Ruth Creek. Roger was loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to the time of service at 6 p.m. Gary Petty will be officiating the service. Memorials may be directed to Mid America Transplant 1110 Highlands – Plaza Dr. East Suite 100 St. Louis, MO 63110 or https:/www.midamericatransplant.org/foundationonate-online. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

