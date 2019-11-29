{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Romana Rose Corcoran, 98, of Farmington passed away November 29, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born December 17, 1920, in Kansas City. Romana was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. She loved gardening, reading, music and most of all, spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna (McNamara) Hirner; husband, Paul E. Corcoran; one grandson; one great-grandson; siblings, Paul (Fern) Hirner, Frank (Grace) Hirner, Martha (Richard) Brouk.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Romana is survived by four children, Kathy Moyers and husband Gary, Tom Corcoran, Pattie Ferguson, Mickey Coble and husband Andy; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; special daughter-in-law, Linda Holdman.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, from Noon until 2 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. A private graveside service will be held at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Romana Corcoran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments