DESLOGE -- Ronald “Button” Gibson, 85, of Farmington, passed away October 29, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born September 25, 1934, in Cantwell, to the late Bryan and Ruby (Woods) Gibson, and later served his country in the United States Army. Button enjoyed fishing, cooking and was a member of the Desloge Elks Lodge #2583.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita (Payne) Gibson; and five brothers, Bobby, Vernon, Eddie, Donald and Eugene Gibson.

Button is survived by three sons, Timothy Gibson, Bryan Gibson, Robert Cole and wife Ruthie; six grandchildren, Eric Cole, Brandon (Stephanie) DeClue, Emily (Jake) Eye, Kayla (Micheal) Barton, Trista (Spencer) Weedman, and Kyle Gibson; six great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Cade, Olivia, Macey, Lyrix, and Aireca; sister, Patsy Forrester; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, November 1, 2019, at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with an Elks Service at 7 p.m. The visitation will resume on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor D.J. Edwards will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Service information

Nov 1
Visitation
Friday, November 1, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
Nov 2
Visitation
Saturday, November 2, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
Nov 2
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 2, 2019
11:00AM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
