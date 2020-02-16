Ronald Dale Seal
FARMINGTON -- Ron Seal, 65, of Imperial, formerly of Farmington, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Saturday, November 13, 1954, in Bonne Terre. Ron loved God, the Bible and his family dearly.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Penny (Weiss) Seal; children, Dareth (Jason) Kettner, Brittney Seal and John Seal; grandchildren, Evin, Jaida, Brianna, Bradley and Haiylie; parents, J. L. and Evelyn (Rhodes) Seal; brother, Larry Seal; sister, Lana Taylor; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at Taylor Chapel with Rev. Brian Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Weiss Cemetery in Doe Run. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to IBOM P.0. Box 16576 Asheville, NC 28816, or www.ibomissions.com. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

