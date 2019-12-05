ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Ronald Edgar was born August 2, 1943, in San Diego, California, the son of the late Gilbert and Golda Edgar. He passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Edgar was a resident of Wildwood, Missouri, at the time of his passing.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Edgar (nee Harward) of Wildwood; two daughters, Carrie DeLorenzo (nee Edgar) (Louis Dakis) of Festus, Missouri, and Kristen Boyer (nee Edgar) of Cabot, Arkansas; one son, Justin Edgar of Wildwood; one brother, Randy (Lynn) Edgar of Bonne Terre, Missouri; one granddaughter, Brooke Boyer of Cabot, Arkansas; one step-daughter, Jessica Yin (nee Eggemeyer) (Dwight); and grandsons, Daniel and Joshua of Kansas City, Missouri; sister in law, Jessica Edgar of St. Louis. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Golda Edgar of Desloge, Missouri; and one brother, Gary Edgar of St. Louis.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Missouri. A funeral procession will leave Kutis Funeral Home 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A roadside service will be held at 10 a.m.
