PARK HILLS -- Ronald French Sr., 67, of Irondale was born in St. Louis, Missouri, October 21, 1951, to the late Lee and Loretta French.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy French; children, Charles (Becky) Cason Jr., Crissy (Michael) Bowen, Nancy (Punkin) Lee, and Ronnie French Jr. Also survived by children by love and a special son by love, Eric Ludwig. Siblings, Dennis (Cookie) French, and Debbie (LeRoy) Jett; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Visitation will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until service at 5 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Art Gormley officiating.

