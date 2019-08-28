{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS -- Ronald Grant Durso formerly of Marquand, passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019, in St. Louis at the age of 84. Ron honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Evelyn Kay Durso (nee Dees); two children, Kevin G. Durso (wife, Deborah), and Khris G. Durso (wife, Meredith); one son-in-law, Greg Tracy; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sharon Norton, Daina Rudanovich (husband, Dennis), and Delma Lorella (husband, Roy); other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carmen Joseph (wife, Carmen Ford-Rudanovich) Durso; mother, Stella Lux; and one daughter, Karen Tracy.

A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd. in St. Louis. Additional details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com.

