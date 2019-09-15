FARMINGTON -- Ron Biri, 52, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1967, in Fredericktown to Raymond and Wilma (Tucker) Biri. Ron was a member of Pine Log Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved his grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Beulah Tucker and Charles and Loretta Biri.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved children, Tiffany Birmingham and husband Levi, Sara Duncan and husband Joe; four grandchildren, Kailee, Eryn, Aliviah and Josh; brother, Darrin Biri and wife Sandy; sister, Marcia Parmley and husband Danny; three nephews and two nieces.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev Tim Mattingly officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Log Cemetery near Coffman, Missouri with full honors. Memorials may be made to Donate Life America—701 E. Byrd St. 16th Floor Richmond, VA. 23219 or at www.donatelife.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.