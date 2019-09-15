{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Ron Biri, 52, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1967, in Fredericktown to Raymond and Wilma (Tucker) Biri. Ron was a member of Pine Log Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Beulah Tucker and Charles and Loretta Biri.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved children, Tiffany Birmingham and husband Levi, Sara Duncan and husband Joe; four grandchildren, Kailee, Eryn, Aliviah and Josh; brother, Darrin Biri and wife Sandy; sister, Marcia Parmley and husband Danny; three nephews and two nieces.

Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev Tim Mattingly officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Log Cemetery near Coffman, Missouri with full honors. Memorials may be made to Donate Life America—701 E. Byrd St. 16th Floor Richmond, VA. 23219 or at www.donatelife.net.

