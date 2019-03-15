Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- Ronald Wood, 76, of Desloge, passed away, March 14, 2019, at Evelyn’s House, surrounded by his family. He was born March 28, 1942, in Desloge, to the late W.E. “Rip” and Minnie (Marshall) Wood. Ronald loved running his beagles, fishing, Missouri Tigers, and Cardinal Baseball. He was a member of the SEMO Beagle Club, where he loved to run Chopper and Code Red (national field champions) and Andrew, his all-time favorite running beagle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Janet Wood.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Delaine (DeGrant) Wood; one son, Randy Wood and wife Tona of Farmington; two granddaughters, Randa and Lindsay Wood; and bonus granddaughters, Savanna Hunter and Crissy Jo Mowell; in-laws, “Dink” Dwane DeGrant, Darlene Coleman and husband Mick; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

