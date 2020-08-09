Ronald Pohlman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald William Pohlman

FARMINGTON – Ronald William Pohlman entered into eternal rest on August 5, 2020, at his residence at the age of 76. He was born on May 17, 1944, in St. Louis to the late Edwin and Evelyn (Witges) Pohlman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Violet (Starr) Pohlman and his sister, Anne (Pohlman) Daugherty.

Ronald joined the United States Air Force right after graduating from high school then continued his military career in the United States Coast Guard. While in the Coast Guard, he was stationed in several places including Alaska and Hawaii. Once retired from the Coast Guard, he moved to Farmington where he worked in the maintenance department for many years at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Joyce Violet (Starr) Pohlman. He loved spending time with her, traveling and fishing for anything that would bite, although Joyce normally claimed the bigger fish! He also enjoyed boating, motorcycles, and amateur radio. He will be remembered for his outrageous fish stories, crazy jokes and loving heart.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting assistance for funeral expenses via the go fund me page. You may contribute at https://gf.me/u/ynz5dw. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.