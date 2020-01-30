{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Ronald Cook, 82, of Farmington, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born August 17, 1937, in Bonne Terre, to the late Raymond Goodfellow and Minnie Pearl (Merritt) Cook. Ron was also preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Curtis.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra (LaBrot) Cook; three children, Carolyn (Matthew) Minks, Rick (Carol) Cook, and Scott Cook; grandchildren, Brian (Teresa) McGrael, Corey (Amber) McGrael, Mindy Roady, Jeremy (Tracee) Minks, Amanda Reece, Chrysten (Kyle) Whaley, Josh (Katie) Cook, Kelly (Mike Jones) Cook, Kenny Gann, Nathan Sothern; twenty-three great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jim (Jessie) Cook.

Memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Herod Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

