IRONTON – Ronald G. Sayers, of Ironton, passed away November 28, 2019, at Claru DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown at the age of 80. He was born in Rogersville, Missouri, on October 11, 1939, to the late John Cecil Sayers and Ruth (Potter) Sayers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Rosemary Sayers in 2010.
Ronald was raised in a large family in and around Rogersville in southwest Missouri where he began working at a very young age. In his twenties he moved to Oregon where he met and married Frances “Rosie” Grimes. They raised their family in Oregon and in 1987 moved back to Ironton, Missouri, where Ronald enjoyed gardening and tinkering with his vehicles and his tractor. Aside from enjoying the outdoors, he liked doing carpentry jobs and raising animals.
Survivors include his two daughters, Laura Sayers and LaRonda (Bill) Atchison; two grandsons, Christopher Atchison and Chance (Amber) Atchison; three great-grandchildren, Karson, Easton and Harrison; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with Joe Braun officiating. Interment will follow in Parkview Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
