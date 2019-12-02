{{featured_button_text}}
IRONTON -- Ronald Sayers, 80, in state Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Sayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
