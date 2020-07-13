Ronnie Jones
PARK HILLS - Ronnie Jones passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home. He was born June 11, 1943 to the late Jesse James & Edna Roberta Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellen Jones, brothers-in-law, Harold Childers, Stoney Camdem, Jim Case, sister-in-law, Patricia Danieley Case, and nephew Stoney Camdem II.
Ronnie was born in Ashton, Missouri but was a lifelong resident of Park Hills Missouri . Ronnie was a member of the St Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington Missouri. He worked most of his life as a very talented welder and machinist. Most will remember him by his backwards welders hat and short but mighty stature and beautiful smile.
Ronnie and his wife were active members during their children's years of school with various booster clubs, with Central High School, a United Way Volunteer, served as a cub scout leader, and very proud to have been a member of the Gold Wing Club of Farmington where they were active in many fund raisers associated with that organization.
Ronnie was proud of his children, Jerry Wayne Jones and wife, Alice, of Quad Cities, Iowa; Timothy Lee Jones ( Lietz) of Park Hills, Missouri; Angie (Jones) Boyer and husband Keith Boyer of Springfield, Missouri; Kyu-Mok Stricklin, who was like his son, and wife Sue, of Maryland Heights Missouri; Grandchildren Ashley Elizabeth McGuire, husband Robert; Chelsea Ann McElmurry, husband Zach, Timmothy Rion Lietz, Samuel Todd Lietz, Shelby Elizabeth Boyer, Spencer Boyer and wife, Jennifer, Nicole Stricklin , Eric Stricklin; and nine great grandchildren. Also he is survived by four sisters and one sister-in-law, Sherry Camdem, Karen Atkins, Donna Martin, and Patsy McAulif (Patrick), sister-in-law Shirley Earrl (Terry) and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5 - 8 p.m. Visitation will resume from 7 a.m. Wednesday until the service beginning at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
