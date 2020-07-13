× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronnie Jones

PARK HILLS - Ronnie Jones passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home. He was born June 11, 1943 to the late Jesse James & Edna Roberta Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellen Jones, brothers-in-law, Harold Childers, Stoney Camdem, Jim Case, sister-in-law, Patricia Danieley Case, and nephew Stoney Camdem II.

Ronnie was born in Ashton, Missouri but was a lifelong resident of Park Hills Missouri . Ronnie was a member of the St Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington Missouri. He worked most of his life as a very talented welder and machinist. Most will remember him by his backwards welders hat and short but mighty stature and beautiful smile.

Ronnie and his wife were active members during their children's years of school with various booster clubs, with Central High School, a United Way Volunteer, served as a cub scout leader, and very proud to have been a member of the Gold Wing Club of Farmington where they were active in many fund raisers associated with that organization.