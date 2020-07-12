Ronnie Jones
PARK HILLS - Ronnie J. Jones, 77, of Park Hills passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Services will be in the Cozean Chapel on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. Full obituary will be published soon. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

