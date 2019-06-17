{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Ronnie Dean “Poncho” Grimes, 77, of Farmington passed away June 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1941, in Elvins, Missouri. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from which he retired after 35 years. Ronnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. He was known for always joking and having fun. He was a great athlete and especially enjoyed playing basketball and softball. His family and extended family meant the world to him. Ronnie passed on his loving and giving spirit to his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester “Bo” and Juanita (Goggins) Grimes; one sister, Ina Wells and one brother, Andrew Grimes.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara L. (Reed) Grimes; two children, Denise Siracusa and husband John of Festus, Missouri, and Darrell Grimes and wife Melissa of Avon, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jessica Gordon, Chelsea Cope, Danielle Nadzam, Ashley Grimes, Jacob Grimes, Joey Sisk, Samantha Reese, Linley Brash, J.R. Siracusa; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Zoey, Karter and Nash; one brother, Denny Grimes.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at Noon at the First Baptist Church of Farmington with Pastor Greg Robinson officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Ronnie 'Poncho' Grimes
