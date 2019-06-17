FARMINGTON -- Ronnie Dean “Poncho” Grimes, 77, of Farmington passed away June 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1941, in Elvins, Missouri. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from which he retired after 35 years. Ronnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. He was known for always joking and having fun. He was a great athlete and especially enjoyed playing basketball and softball. His family and extended family meant the world to him. Ronnie passed on his loving and giving spirit to his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester “Bo” and Juanita (Goggins) Grimes; one sister, Ina Wells and one brother, Andrew Grimes.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara L. (Reed) Grimes; two children, Denise Siracusa and husband John of Festus, Missouri, and Darrell Grimes and wife Melissa of Avon, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jessica Gordon, Chelsea Cope, Danielle Nadzam, Ashley Grimes, Jacob Grimes, Joey Sisk, Samantha Reese, Linley Brash, J.R. Siracusa; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Zoey, Karter and Nash; one brother, Denny Grimes.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at Noon at the First Baptist Church of Farmington with Pastor Greg Robinson officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.