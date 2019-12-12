ELLINGTON - Rosa Charlene Lincoln-Robertson, former resident of the Parkland, was born November 28, 1929, to Ernest and Blanche Lincoln near Glen Allen, Missouri. She departed this life on December 10, 2019, at her home in Ellington, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Ernest and Blanche Lincoln; husband, Billie Joe (BJ) Robertson; brother, Melvin Lincoln; sisters, Betty Dean Lincoln, and Virginia Lincoln-Gohn; son, Michael Robertson; grandsons, Benjamin James Johnson, and James (JD) Logue.
She is survived by: Her children, Mark Robertson, Karen (David) Robertson-Logue; Grandchildren, Kaylee Robertson-Fry, Kristin Logue, Levi Robertson, Matthew Johnson, Noah Logue, Timothy Logue; and many great-grandchildren.
Charlene graduated from Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar Missouri, Ouachita Baptist University, and Henderson University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She received her Masters in Education at Webster University in Saint Louis, Missouri, with additional education at The University of Missouri in Columbia. She spent her life as an educator, starting the Spanish club at North County High School, Real Estate Agent, Insurance Broker, and pursued many other interests.
Services will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at The First Baptist Church of Ellington, Missouri. A viewing will be at 9 a.m., services to follow at 10 a.m. with interment in Bollinger Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill, Missouri.
