Rose (Hudson) Ball

PARK HILLS – Rose (Hudson) Ball, age 88, of Farmington passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born Tuesday, January 1, 1935, in Hurryville, to the late Jefferson Davis and Mary Agnes (Roussin) Straughan. Rose was a member of Immaculate Conceptiont. Johns the Apostle. She worked as a teacher's assistant at the Frankclay School for many years. Later in life, she also worked at the State Hospital and the Park Hills Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ted Hudson, Sr., and second husband, George Ball; brother-in-law, Amos McCall.

Rose is survived by her loving son, Ted Hudson, Jr. and wife Nancy; grandson, Nicholas Hudson and wife Molly; great-grandson, Theodore Douglas Hudson aka “Teddy”; bonus granddaughter, Rachel Martin; great grandchildren, Lola and Lincoln; bonus daughter, June Myers; bonus grandchildren, Michelle Talley and husband Dale, Mindy Hagen and husband Brian; six bonus great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy McCall; brother, Jefferson D. Straughan; favorite niece, Terry McCalister; two nieces, Mary Looney and husband Larry, Morgan Comnick and husband Derick; four nephews, Stephen McCall and wife Debbie, Joe McCall and wife Pam, Miles Straughan and Jon Straughan; grand-fur babies, JoJo, Ralph, and Sawyer.

Special thanks to Legacy Hospice and staff at Camelot Nursing Center for their care given to Rose.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Caldwell Chapel on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass will be on Monday, April 3, at Immaculate Conception of Park Hills at 10 a.m. with Father John Schneider and Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Park Hills Senior Center. Arrangements are under C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.