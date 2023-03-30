Rose (Hudson) Ball
PARK HILLS – Rose (Hudson) Ball, age 88, of Farmington passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born Tuesday, January 1, 1935, in Hurryville, to the late Jefferson Davis and Mary Agnes (Roussin) Straughan. Rose was a member of Immaculate Conceptiont. Johns the Apostle. She worked as a teacher's assistant at the Frankclay School for many years. Later in life, she also worked at the State Hospital and the Park Hills Senior Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ted Hudson, Sr., and second husband, George Ball; brother-in-law, Amos McCall.
Rose is survived by her loving son, Ted Hudson, Jr. and wife Nancy; grandson, Nicholas Hudson and wife Molly; great-grandson, Theodore Douglas Hudson aka “Teddy”; bonus granddaughter, Rachel Martin; great grandchildren, Lola and Lincoln; bonus daughter, June Myers; bonus grandchildren, Michelle Talley and husband Dale, Mindy Hagen and husband Brian; six bonus great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy McCall; brother, Jefferson D. Straughan; favorite niece, Terry McCalister; two nieces, Mary Looney and husband Larry, Morgan Comnick and husband Derick; four nephews, Stephen McCall and wife Debbie, Joe McCall and wife Pam, Miles Straughan and Jon Straughan; grand-fur babies, JoJo, Ralph, and Sawyer.
Special thanks to Legacy Hospice and staff at Camelot Nursing Center for their care given to Rose.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Caldwell Chapel on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass will be on Monday, April 3, at Immaculate Conception of Park Hills at 10 a.m. with Father John Schneider and Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Park Hills Senior Center. Arrangements are under C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.