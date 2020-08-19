You have permission to edit this article.
Rose Blum
Rose Blum

Rose Mary Blum

FARMINGTON – Rose Mary (Rhodes) Blum of Farmington passed away August 18, 2020 at her home with her family surrounding her, at the age of 88 years. She was born January 20, 1932. A dedicated mother first and foremost, who treasured her children. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington, and has been a member her entire adult life. She enjoyed genealogy and family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Donald Charles Blum, Sr; parents, Pinckney Eli Rhodes and Mildred (Carpenter) Rhodes; daughter, Wanda Lee (Blum) Gillihan; son-in-law, Bobby Gillihan; grandson, Louis Ferguson; great-great-grandson, Cannon Hollinger; two brothers, Eli “Jimmy” and Frank; four sisters, Helen, Verna, Dee Dee and Juanita.

Rose Mary is survived by her brother, Cal; sister, Betty; five children, Donald & Sandra (Clark) Blum, Jr., Daniel & Tina (Cox) Blum, Sr., Norman & Connie (Pipkin) Blum, Carol Ann Blum, caregiver and daughter, Donna (Ed) Snider, all of Farmington; fifteen grandchildren; Ann Crow, Gary (Michelle) Williford, Eddie (Stacy) Snider, Kelly (Michael) Coleman, Donnie (Jennifer) Blum, Aaron (Sarrah) Blum, Jordan (Sam) Lawson, Shelley (Ben) Tracy, Scarlett (Jonathan) Crews, Daniel (Danielle) Blum, Jr., Christy (Jason) Martinez, Jamie Blum, Susan (Matt) Laut, Leah (Ricky) Hannah, Lori (Paul) Hamlett; thirty-four great-grandchildren; KyLee, Connor (Jaelyn), James, Cody, Malychi, Paiten, Austin, Jersey, Dominic, Campbell, Kendall, Eden, Eli, Adeline, Amy, Kinley, Kambria, Everlie, Magnolia, Arthur, Callie, Carter, Spencer, Issac, Walker, Abram, Noah, Shay, Lola, Harper, Dedrick, Madison, Makayla; three great-great-grandchildren, Savannah, Mila and Jayce.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary Fund. Masks or facial coverings will be required before entering the funeral home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

