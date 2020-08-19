FARMINGTON – Rose Mary (Rhodes) Blum of Farmington passed away August 18, 2020 at her home with her family surrounding her, at the age of 88 years. She was born January 20, 1932. A dedicated mother first and foremost, who treasured her children. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington, and has been a member her entire adult life. She enjoyed genealogy and family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.