Rose Mary Blum
FARMINGTON – Rose Mary (Rhodes) Blum of Farmington passed away August 18, 2020 at her home with her family surrounding her, at the age of 88 years. She was born January 20, 1932. A dedicated mother first and foremost, who treasured her children. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington, and has been a member her entire adult life. She enjoyed genealogy and family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Donald Charles Blum, Sr; parents, Pinckney Eli Rhodes and Mildred (Carpenter) Rhodes; daughter, Wanda Lee (Blum) Gillihan; son-in-law, Bobby Gillihan; grandson, Louis Ferguson; great-great-grandson, Cannon Hollinger; two brothers, Eli “Jimmy” and Frank; four sisters, Helen, Verna, Dee Dee and Juanita.
Rose Mary is survived by her brother, Cal; sister, Betty; five children, Donald & Sandra (Clark) Blum, Jr., Daniel & Tina (Cox) Blum, Sr., Norman & Connie (Pipkin) Blum, Carol Ann Blum, caregiver and daughter, Donna (Ed) Snider, all of Farmington; fifteen grandchildren; Ann Crow, Gary (Michelle) Williford, Eddie (Stacy) Snider, Kelly (Michael) Coleman, Donnie (Jennifer) Blum, Aaron (Sarrah) Blum, Jordan (Sam) Lawson, Shelley (Ben) Tracy, Scarlett (Jonathan) Crews, Daniel (Danielle) Blum, Jr., Christy (Jason) Martinez, Jamie Blum, Susan (Matt) Laut, Leah (Ricky) Hannah, Lori (Paul) Hamlett; thirty-four great-grandchildren; KyLee, Connor (Jaelyn), James, Cody, Malychi, Paiten, Austin, Jersey, Dominic, Campbell, Kendall, Eden, Eli, Adeline, Amy, Kinley, Kambria, Everlie, Magnolia, Arthur, Callie, Carter, Spencer, Issac, Walker, Abram, Noah, Shay, Lola, Harper, Dedrick, Madison, Makayla; three great-great-grandchildren, Savannah, Mila and Jayce.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary Fund. Masks or facial coverings will be required before entering the funeral home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.