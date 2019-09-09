DESLOGE -- Rose Suiter, 76, of Leadwood, passed away September 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 31, 1943, in St. Louis, to the late Jewell and Ella Wanda (Wilson) Barton. She received her bachelors in nursing and worked at Missouri Baptist Medical Center for 43 years. She was a member of the Three Crosses Cowboy Church and the Red Hat Society. Rose enjoyed bowling, line dancing, bunco, and she volunteered at the Leadwood Fire Department.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Suiter; nephew, Troy Barton, and mother in-law, Estelle Heuer.
Rose is survived by her siblings, Charlotte Lewis and husband Charles “Tiny,” Jewel David Barton and wife Patricia, Dennis Ray Barton and wife Cindy, Leslie Shelton and husband Robert and Sherry Cain; special family friend, Kendall Smith.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael McGee will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Memorials may be directed to Three Crosses Cowboy Church. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
