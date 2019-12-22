FARMINGTON -- Rose Marie Johnston passed away December 20, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 83. She was born July 8, 1936, in Flat River, Missouri, to the late Emmett A. Smith and Esther C. Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 55 years, Johnny Johnston in 2010; a brother, Thomas F. Smith in 1937; a daughter, Sherry Johnston in 1958; a granddaughter, Karah Johnston in 1993 and a special brother-in-law, Floyd Rogers in 2011.
Rose is survived by three children, Mike Johnston, Debbie Johnston and David Johnston; eight grandchildren, Jamie Bright, Amy Govro, Jared Johnston, Kristin Johnston, Kyle Johnston, Kelsey D'Amico, Kolt Johnston and Konnor Johnston; eight great grandchildren, Mason, Peyton, Caden, Kaylee, Charlotte, Gunner, Quinn and Grady; her sister, Katherine Rogers; several special nieces and nephews and other relatives, as well as a host of good friends.
Rose married the love of her life, Sgt. Robert "Johnny" Johnston on November 11, 1955, in Washington, D.C. Together they lived in Washington, D.C.; Ashiya, Japan; Naha, Okinawa; Savannah, Georgia; Travis AFB, California; and Farmington, Missouri. She was a proud Air Force wife and enjoyed her life in that role. She was retired from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center and was a Reach to Recovery Volunteer for the American Cancer Society for several years, a volunteer at the Ministerial Alliance Thrift Store for over 20 years and owned and operated a business providing mastectomy patients with Durable Medical Equipment for four years. Her last employment was a part-time receptionist at the Farmington Press. Rose was a long time faithful member of Farmington First Baptist Church.
At her request there will be no visitation. A private graveside memorial service will be held on December 24, 2019, with Pastor Rocky Good officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society or the First Baptist Church of Farmington in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
