FARMINGTON -- Rose Volner, of Farmington, passed away September 12, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 88. She was born July 18, 1930, to the late George Abraham and Mildred (Martin) Abraham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Volner.

Rose worked at Wagner Electric Corporation for 32 years. She was active in the Moose Lodge and was chosen Deputy Grand Regent from 1994-1995. She loved to sing in the church choir at Sutter Presbyterian Church. She sang harmony in the Sweet Adalines. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and embroidering.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington at 11 o'clock a.m. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

