Rosemary Richardson

FARMINGTON – Rosemary Hahn Richardson, 90, passed from this life on April 3, 2020. She was born to Ernest and Hazel Vineyard on February 17, 1930, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Rosemary grew up in Flat River and lived most of her life in this town she held so dear. She was christened at the Taylor Avenue United Methodist Church, now First United Methodist, and was proud to be a lifetime member. One of her most cherished memories was swimming at Bone Hole with her Methodist Youth Fellowship friends.
Rosemary graduated from Flat River High School in 1947. She graduated from Flat River Junior College and obtained a BS in Education from Central Methodist. Rosemary later received her master's degree in Library Science from SIU Carbondale. She loved learning and taking classes throughout her life even taking courses at Washington University in her 60s. Her dedication to education was passed on, as all of her daughters became teachers.
Rosemary married Bob Hahn in 1951. She juggled her career as librarian at Central High School for 25 years while raising her daughters and attempting to keep them in the latest fashion, especially during the holidays. Holidays were important to Rosemary as was time around the piano, playing for her favorite singers, her four daughters. Family reunions and traveling with her family were highlights of her life.
Love came again later in her life as she married Frank Richardson in 1995. They spent their golden years together vacationing with family and serving their church. The extension of her family to include two daughters, a son-in-law and grandson added more joy to her life.
Rosemary was a lover of music, theatre, the arts and books. She was a masterful organizer and chronicler as evidenced by her family photo albums and detailed family history. She was a fashionista who also loved home decor. Rosemary had an abundance of friends she made through Monday Book Club, United Methodist Women, Beta Sigma Phi and with her fellow educators from the Central School District. These dear friends supported and loved her over the years, and she loved them. The church gave her a core of faith that held her up through the storms of life. She loved her family with fierce and constant devotion.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank Richardson, and her stepdaughter Gina Richardson.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy (Jim) Ritter of Columbia, Patty (Doug) DeBeer of Chesterfield, Roberta (Ron) Schrum of Desloge, Barbara (Barry) Wilfong of Farmington and stepdaughter, Ann (Flip) Schwarz of Ladue; grandchildren, Joe (Sarah Hamilton) Ritter, Tim Ritter, Greg (Mandee) DeBeer, Jeff (Ashley) DeBeer, Austin (Olivia) Schrum, Sam (Molly) Schrum, Jackson Schrum, Emily Wilfong, Ellie Wilfong, Tom Wilfong and Tyler Schwarz; great-grandchildren, Teddy, Pearl, and Winona DeBeer and Henry and Walt DeBeer.
The family is having a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations in honor and memory of Rosemary Richardson can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills at PO Box 505 Park Hills, MO 63601. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
