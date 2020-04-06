Rosemary Richardson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMINGTON – Rosemary Hahn Richardson, 90, passed from this life on April 3, 2020. She was born to Ernest and Hazel Vineyard on February 17, 1930, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Rosemary grew up in Flat River and lived most of her life in this town she held so dear. She was christened at the Taylor Avenue United Methodist Church, now First United Methodist, and was proud to be a lifetime member. One of her most cherished memories was swimming at Bone Hole with her Methodist Youth Fellowship friends.

Rosemary graduated from Flat River High School in 1947. She graduated from Flat River Junior College and obtained a BS in Education from Central Methodist. Rosemary later received her master's degree in Library Science from SIU Carbondale. She loved learning and taking classes throughout her life even taking courses at Washington University in her 60s. Her dedication to education was passed on, as all of her daughters became teachers.

Rosemary married Bob Hahn in 1951. She juggled her career as librarian at Central High School for 25 years while raising her daughters and attempting to keep them in the latest fashion, especially during the holidays. Holidays were important to Rosemary as was time around the piano, playing for her favorite singers, her four daughters. Family reunions and traveling with her family were highlights of her life.