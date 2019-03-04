Try 3 months for $3

FARMINGTON – Roy E. Clark Jr. of Farmington, passed away on March 4, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington at the age of 76. He was born on November 5, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Roy Clark and Larinda “Edith” (Guitar) Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Meek and his stepbrother, J.W. Meek.

Roy was a former pipe fitter and a member of Pipeliners Local Union 798. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a life member and past State Commander for Amvets Post #113 of Farmington and was inducted as the youngest Commander for the VFW Post #5896 of Farmington. Roy was a Master Mason of the Pendleton Masonic Lodge #132 and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in the Moolah Temple. He enjoyed playing pool. He loved to dance and competed nationally in his younger years. Roy will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Roy is survived by his son, Roy Clark III of Ironton, his stepmother, Genevieve (Knuckles) Clark of Farmington, his brothers, Gregory Lee (and wife Donna) Clark of Festus, Roger Lynn (and wife Dawn) Clark of Terre du Lac, and William “Bill” LJ Clark of Farmington, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 7 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Roy E. Clark Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments