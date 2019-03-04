FARMINGTON – Roy E. Clark Jr. of Farmington, passed away on March 4, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington at the age of 76. He was born on November 5, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Roy Clark and Larinda “Edith” (Guitar) Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Meek and his stepbrother, J.W. Meek.
Roy was a former pipe fitter and a member of Pipeliners Local Union 798. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a life member and past State Commander for Amvets Post #113 of Farmington and was inducted as the youngest Commander for the VFW Post #5896 of Farmington. Roy was a Master Mason of the Pendleton Masonic Lodge #132 and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in the Moolah Temple. He enjoyed playing pool. He loved to dance and competed nationally in his younger years. Roy will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roy is survived by his son, Roy Clark III of Ironton, his stepmother, Genevieve (Knuckles) Clark of Farmington, his brothers, Gregory Lee (and wife Donna) Clark of Festus, Roger Lynn (and wife Dawn) Clark of Terre du Lac, and William “Bill” LJ Clark of Farmington, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may call on Wednesday, March 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 7 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.